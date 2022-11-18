State Police Investigating Deadly Head-On Crash in New Hartford

Authorities are working to determine what led up to a deadly accident Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 on Route 202 in New Hartford near Stedman Road and involved a box truck and an SUV.

Officials noted that one of the occupants had died as a result of the collision. State Police haven't identified the deceased person at this time.

Part of Route 202 was closed for a couple of hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Additional information pertaining to the accident is expected to be released at a later time.