Burlington woman found dead on day she was supposed to be sentenced for husband's death

A 76-year-old Burlington woman was found dead on Wednesday, the day she was supposed to be sentenced for the death of her husband, who was a faculty member at the University of Connecticut’s medical school for decades.

State police said they responded to a home on Smith Lane in Burlington at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday after someone said they were at the residence and couldn’t contact the resident.

Troopers were not able to reach anyone inside the home and went in with help from the local fire department.

That’s when they found Linda Bigazzi unresponsive and she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

They are considering this an untimely death investigation. The scene is active and Smith Lane has been shut down.

In March, Bigazzi pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the death of her husband, 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi.

The State's Attorney's Office said Linda Bigazzi was accused of killing her husband at their home on Smith Lane in 2017.

Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi was found dead, wrapped in garbage bags and hidden under a tarp in his home on Feb. 5, 2018, after UConn officials who had not been able to reach him contacted authorities to check on his well-being, according to police.

Police believe he had been dead for several months before his body was found.

It’s not clear exactly how long Bigazzi was dead before police found his body, but neighbors said they had not seen him for around six months and investigators said he could have been killed at any time between June 13, 2017, and Feb. 5, 2018.

His death was ruled a homicide and his wife was arrested days after the body was found.

Pierluigi Bigazzi was a faculty member at the University of Connecticut’s medical school for more than 40 years. He was an internist by training and he specialized in immunology research. He also was a past educator of medical students about pathology and oncology.

Investigators determined that Pierluigi Bigazzi's paychecks were being deposited into the couple’s joint checking account from the time of his death until his body was discovered.

UConn said in March 2018 that Linda Bigazzi had repaid the university $50,000 through her attorney.