State police investigating head-on crash on Route 138 in Voluntown

By Cat Murphy

Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries Saturday after a head-on crash on Route 138 in Voluntown.

State police said a vehicle was traveling west on Route 138 at approximately 10:15 a.m. Saturday when the driver suffered an “unknown medical condition.”

According to state police, the vehicle veered off the road and struck a guardrail. Police said the vehicle then crossed the center median and hit another guardrail before colliding head-on with an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle and both occupants of the eastbound vehicle were transported to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

State police are investigating the crash.

