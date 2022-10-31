State Police Investigating Stabbing in Woodbury

State police are investigating a stabbing in Woodbury Saturday evening.

State troopers from Troop L in Litchfield responded to 787 Main Street S just before 5:30 p.m. to investigate reports of an assault and learned that a man had been stabbed in the upper torso.

They said he’d been involved in an altercation in the parking lot, he was stabbed and they believe it was an isolate incident.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening and he was taken to Waterbury Hospital.

State police are investigating and have released photos of what they said are suspect vehicles. You can see them here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Pelletier #648, Connecticut State Police Troop L, at 860-626-7900 or e-mail david.pelletier2@ct.gov.