Police reopen streets that were closed due to suspicious device in Milford

The state police bomb squad responded to Milford for a suspicious device on Thursday morning and has rendered it safe, according to Milford police.

The device was found behind 57 New Haven Ave. and Shipyard Lane was shut down temporarily, Milford Police said.

The device has been removed and the area is now open.

UPDATE: Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad has rendered the device safe and it has been removed. The area is now open. Thank you for your patience! — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) September 12, 2024