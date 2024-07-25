State police investigating untimely death in Meriden

State police are investigating an untimely death in Meriden.
The Central District Major Crime Squad responded to Golden Street on Thursday at the request of the state's attorney, according to state police.
A man was found dead at the location, but police have not released any details on the circumstances of the man's death.
They said the investigation is active and ongoing.
