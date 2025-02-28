State police investigating wrong-way crash on I-691 in Meriden

A wrong-way driver caused a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden on Friday, according to state police.

Troopers responded to I-691 East around 1:30 p.m. after getting reports of a driver going in the wrong direction near Exit 5 in Southington.

While they were responding, the vehicle collided with another vehicle near Exit 3.

There are injuries, but state police said the extent of the injuries is uknown at this time.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash closed the right lane of the eastbound lanes, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

No other information was immediately available.