Untimely Death Under Investigation in Woodbury

NBC Connecticut

An untimely death is under investigation in Woodbury on Monday.

State police said they were called to a home on North Main Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a person with serious injuries.

According to troopers, one person was pronounced dead. The person's identity has not been released.

The Western District Major Crime Squad responded to assist with the untimely death investigation. The investigation remains active and is ongoing.

There is no threat to the public, state police said.

