State Police Issue Playful Warning to Easter Bunny During Holiday Weekend

Connecticut State Police issued a playful warning to the Easter Bunny this weekend after it allegedly had been seen hiding eggs and delivering baskets of candy in Lisbon.
Troopers in Troop E said they were called to Route 169 in Lisbon around 5 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a suspicious incident.
According to state police, it was reported that a suspicious being was driving a Jeep and had been hiding eggs, delivering baskets of candy and sneaking around backyards of local homes.
When troopers arrived, they said they identified the driver as a 450-year-old rabbit. The rabbit claimed it had been trying to get a jump start on the Easter holiday.
Since the rabbit did not have a proper solicitor's permit, authorities said a written warning was issued.
He was sent on his way with a promise to not "inter-fur" with any more police matters.
Happy Easter!