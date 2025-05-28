State police killed bear that entered home in North Canaan

State police said troopers killed a bear while responding to a call about one going into a residence in North Canaan while people were home early Wednesday morning.

They said troopers from Troop B in North Canaan responded to a home on Greene Road around 12:53 a.m., found a bear near an entrance to the residence and “dispatched” it.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection then responded to remove the bear, state police said.

They said a second bear ran away into a wooded area.

State police said DEEP policy pertaining to bears entering a residence authorizes euthanasia as a response and it authorizes a homeowner to take the same course of action under these circumstances.