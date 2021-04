State police troopers are looking for the person responsible for stealing a catalytic converter out of Burlington.

Officers with Troop L said the theft occurred on Thursday between 1 and 1:15 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers said the suspect vehicle appears to be a newer model Acura MDX with tinted windows and no front plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Khariton at 860-626-7975 in reference to case number 2100141959. Callers can remain anonymous.