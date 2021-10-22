State Police Look For Help Identifying Suspects in Somers, Deep River Bank Robberies

Connecticut State Police are looking for your help identifying two people seen in surveillance footage believed to be involved in separate bank robberies on Friday.

Officials are looking for the above-pictured individual in connection with a robbery at Webster Bank on Main Street in Somers.

Troop C said they received a bank alarm reported the robbery at approximately 11:45 a.m. The person is described as a medium-build man who is about 5-foot-8. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, baseball cap and blue surgical face mask at the time of the robbery.

State police said the man was driving a gray Nissan Versa. People are advised to be cautious if he's seen because he's considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-896-3200 or 860-896-3233. Anonymous tips can be left at 860-896-3237.

Officials are also investigating another robbery that happened Friday in Deep River.

State police are looking for the person pictured above in connection with the robbery at Liberty Bank on Main Street. The incident took place at approximately 10:05 a.m.

Police said the person handed a note to the teller and demanded money. They then made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The person is described as an older man wearing a hat, gloves and possibly multiple masks. He was driven away in a white Honda Accord with dark tinted windows and a rear plastic plate cover, according to police.

Officials said the suspect matches the same description as someone they're looking for in connection with another bank robbery that occurred at Liberty Bank in Branford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. James Bria at 860-461-8610 or by email at james.bria@ct.gov.