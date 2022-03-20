State Police Look for Man Missing Out of Beacon Falls

Connecticut State Police are looking for a 39-year-old man reported missing out of Beacon Falls.

Officials said Benjamin Waxler left his home and hasn't returned. He has been missing since 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Waxler was reported to be in an altered mental state, according to authorities.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Waxler. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and was walking a brown chihuahua.

He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 220 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information as to Waxler's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop I at 203-393-4200.