State police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a stabbing on Interstate 384.

Troopers from Troop H are looking for an older model blue Dodge Caravan and said it has rust and Illinois license plates. The van was last seen on Interstate 84 West.

Non-life threatening injuries are being reported. Vehicle was last seen traveling I-84 W/B. If anyone has information please contact Troop H at 860-534-1000. https://t.co/SnQLBxmmoJ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 16, 2020

Police said the female driver was last seen wearing pajama pants and a crop top.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1000.