State police make 3 arrests in connection to street takeover incidents

Connecticut State Police have arrested multiple people believed to be responsible for organizing and promoting illegal street racing events across the state.

Following a months-long investigation, police and the FBI arrested three people on Sunday. Their vehicles were also seized as a part of the investigation.

Officers said they saw a car drag racing with no registration plate and what appeared to be a drag chute attached to the back of a car Sunday night. Troopers said the car was loaded onto a trailer and was found to be stolen out of Danbury.

The driver was transporting the car in question to a secondary location when troopers pulled them over. The pickup truck driver was arrested and he faces several charges including racing, reckless driving and endangerment, larceny, and more. He was held on a $500,000 bond, according to police.

Early Monday morning, state police saw two cars speeding side by side on Interstate 84 West. The cars were going over 120 miles per hour, and troopers ultimately pulled them over in Waterbury, according to police.

The two drivers were arrested and face charges for racing, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. They were released on $10,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

State police noted that street takeover incidents in the state have resulted in assaults, shootings, motor vehicle crashes, injuries to pedestrians and property damage.

Troopers say there are consequences for involvement in illegal street racing events. If you come across a street takeover event, you're asked to turn around and take an alternate route to a safe location.

State police want the public’s help. They ask people with information to call a statewide tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI also has set up a website. There, people can upload videos and photos of street takeovers to help out police.