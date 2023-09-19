State police make arrest in connection with crash that closed I-91 in Rocky Hill

State police have arrested a South Windsor woman after a crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Rocky Hill for hours Sunday.

State police said the woman was driving an Acura near exit 24 around 5:22 a.m. when she made a sudden lane change and slowed down. The truck that was behind the driver could not stop in time and hit the back of the car and rolled over, state police said.

The crash caused the Acura to spin out and hit the guardrail. No injuries were reported, according to state police.

State police have charged the driver of the Acura with evading responsibility, illegal operation without minimum insurance, failure to drive in the proper lane and interfering with an officer, resisting.

