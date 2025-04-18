Sterling

State police make two arrests amid animal cruelty investigation in Sterling

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

State police have arrested two people in connection with an animal cruelty investigation in Sterling.

State troopers said they responded to a report of a disturbance at a Sterling home around 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday and found there was an active arrest warrant for someone at the address. The person was arrested and taken to Troop D, according to state police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Then around 7:30 p.m., another suspect turned herself in at Troop D in Danielson in connection with the same investigation that the Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments Animal Control conducted into animal cruelty allegations, according to state police.

According to the arrest warrants, the investigation started on Feb. 13 when someone reported an animal hoarding situation where more than 20 dogs were living in a home.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Animal control officers responded and heard several dogs whimpering or yelping and found garbage, dog feces and a strong smell of urine, according to the warrant.

Animal control returned to the property on Feb. 19 and one of the suspects wouldn't allow the animal services director access to the property, the warrant says. The investigation also revealed that no dog licenses had been issued.

On March 5, a search and seizure warrant was carried out and 14 dogs, six kittens, two guinea pigs, five rats, a goat, a pony, a bearded dragon, a chicken, a rooster and two pot-bellied pigs were seized.

Local

Connecticut 19 mins ago

Many Connecticut towns to honor 250th anniversary of Paul Revere's famous ride tonight

West Haven 56 mins ago

Woman found dismembered in West Haven home, son charged with attempted arson

Two other guinea pigs, three cats and a squirrel were found dead, according to the arrest warrant.

One of the suspects told police they rescued dogs from people who were no  longer able to care for them.

Police said the animals were evaluated by medical professionals.

One suspect was charged with 35 counts of cruelty to animals and the other was charged with 40 counts of cruelty to animals.

Both suspects were released on $20,000 bonds, and they are due in court on April 30.

This article tagged under:

Sterling
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us