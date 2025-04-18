State police make two arrests amid animal cruelty investigation in Sterling

State police have arrested two people in connection with an animal cruelty investigation in Sterling.

State troopers said they responded to a report of a disturbance at a Sterling home around 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday and found there was an active arrest warrant for someone at the address. The person was arrested and taken to Troop D, according to state police.

Then around 7:30 p.m., another suspect turned herself in at Troop D in Danielson in connection with the same investigation that the Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments Animal Control conducted into animal cruelty allegations, according to state police.

According to the arrest warrants, the investigation started on Feb. 13 when someone reported an animal hoarding situation where more than 20 dogs were living in a home.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Animal control officers responded and heard several dogs whimpering or yelping and found garbage, dog feces and a strong smell of urine, according to the warrant.

Animal control returned to the property on Feb. 19 and one of the suspects wouldn't allow the animal services director access to the property, the warrant says. The investigation also revealed that no dog licenses had been issued.

On March 5, a search and seizure warrant was carried out and 14 dogs, six kittens, two guinea pigs, five rats, a goat, a pony, a bearded dragon, a chicken, a rooster and two pot-bellied pigs were seized.

Two other guinea pigs, three cats and a squirrel were found dead, according to the arrest warrant.

One of the suspects told police they rescued dogs from people who were no longer able to care for them.

Police said the animals were evaluated by medical professionals.

One suspect was charged with 35 counts of cruelty to animals and the other was charged with 40 counts of cruelty to animals.

Both suspects were released on $20,000 bonds, and they are due in court on April 30.