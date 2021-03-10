State Police Non-Emergency Lines Are Down

Non-emergency phone lines for state police troops are down. State police said non-emergency phone lines to State Police troops as well as various local police departments are down.
They urge people to call 911 for a emergency matters.
Wallingford police said their non-emergency phone lines are not functioning properly at this time.
For all routine calls into the police department, call (203)626-9573.
