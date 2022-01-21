homicide investigation

State Police Offer Reward in Connection With 2018 Colchester Homicide

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut State Police are offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who killed James Stone Jr. of Colchester in 2018.

The Governor's Office, in conjunction with the New London Judicial District State's Attorney's Office, is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his murder.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Then 36-year-old Stone Jr. was found dead in his trailer on the Golden Hill Paugusette Reservation on Stanavage Road on May, 18, 2018.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Stone died of shotgun wounds to the chest and lower extremity and his death was a homicide.

Local

covid-19 in connecticut 25 mins ago

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 13.69%

Naval Submarine Base New London 4 hours ago

Naval Submarine Base Security Drills and Training to Use Automatic Weapons, Blanks

Police said the Stone family remains heartbroken over their son's murder.

State police say any and all information about Stone Jr.'s murder is important and all investigative leads will be followed up on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by emailing david.bennett@ct.gov. All information will be kept confidential.

This article tagged under:

homicide investigationConnecticut State Policecolchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us