State Police Offer Reward in Connection With 2018 Colchester Homicide

Connecticut State Police are offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who killed James Stone Jr. of Colchester in 2018.

The Governor's Office, in conjunction with the New London Judicial District State's Attorney's Office, is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his murder.

Then 36-year-old Stone Jr. was found dead in his trailer on the Golden Hill Paugusette Reservation on Stanavage Road on May, 18, 2018.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Stone died of shotgun wounds to the chest and lower extremity and his death was a homicide.

Police said the Stone family remains heartbroken over their son's murder.

State police say any and all information about Stone Jr.'s murder is important and all investigative leads will be followed up on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by emailing david.bennett@ct.gov. All information will be kept confidential.