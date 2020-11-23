State Police Prepare for Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Connecticut State Police are preparing to patrol the highways for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend this year, even though the traffic may look a little different due to COVID-19.

State police said typically, the days before and after Thanksgiving are some of the busiest travel days of the year. This year, though, COVID-19 changed holiday plans for lots of people and many plan to stay home to celebrate.

Troopers said they still plan to be out on the roads focusing on aggressive drivers, unsafe drivers and drunk drivers.

Connecticut residents are asked to play a role in public safety and to obey traffic laws by not following too closely to other cars, wear your seatbelt, drive the speed limit, don't use your phone while driving and ditch all distractions.

If you plan to drink alcohol, state police urge you to please not drive. Residents are encouraged to designate a driver or use a ride share service.

"Whether you're traveling three miles, 30 miles or 60 miles, we ask that all drivers prepare for their trip by allowing enough time to arrive at their destination safely," said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police.

During last year's Thanksgiving weekend, state police said they responded to:

7,205 calls for service

385 speeding violations

20 seatbelt violations

1,257 other hazardous violations, which includes unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.

52 DUI arrests

593 accidents including 61 with injuries and 2 with fatalities

Troopers said they plan to use traditional and non-traditional patrol cars to watch traffic and issue tickets to distracted and reckless drivers.