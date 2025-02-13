Crime and Courts

State police recover $180,000 for Willimantic resident after cryptocurrency scam

Beijing, China – December 29, 2017: Two months after the closure of Chinese exchanges, Bitcoin price broke $11000 in December 2, 2017, and some new forks of Bitcoin were launched: Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Btcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin Diamond (BCD). Photos of Bitcoin, full depth of focus.
Storyblocks

State police said they have recovered $180,000 worth of cryptocurrency that a Willimantic resident had lost to an international investment fraud scheme.

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad and Bureau of Special Investigations' Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force worked as part of the State Police Cryptocurrency Working Group to recover the funds.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The investigation began in July when the victim received a text messages from someone claiming to be a successful cryptocurrency investor and ended up transferring more than $225,000 into a fraudulent investment platform called "XeggeX," then the funds disappeared, according to state police.

Investigators worked with a cryptocurrency exchange platform and they were able to intercept and recover approximately 1.77 Bitcoin from the fraudulent wallet address and returned the funds on Tuesday, officials said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

State police warn that this case, and other “pig butchering” scams, are part of a larger transnational organized crime operation that has caused more than $75 billion in losses across the world.

State police said these scammers are operating sophisticated fraud factories across Southeast Asia, targeting victims worldwide, including here in Connecticut.

NBC CT Investigates Jan 30

How CT investors are losing savings to ‘pig butchering' fraud

news 7 hours ago

Crypto scams likely hit a new record in 2024, driven by ‘pig butchering' and AI, says Chainalysis

news Aug 21, 2024

Cryptocurrency ‘pig butchering' scam wrecks Kansas bank, sends ex-CEO to prison for 24 years

Warning signs of cryptocurrency investment scams

  • Unsolicited investment advice through text messages or social media
  • Pressure to move conversations to WhatsApp or other messaging apps
  • Claims of guaranteed high returns with no risk
  • Romantic manipulation combined with investment pressure
  • Requests to transfer money through cryptocurrency
  • Professional-looking investment platforms with no point of contact

Connecticut State Police urge anyone who believes they might be a victim of a cryptocurrency scam to immediately contact the Virtual Currency Working Group at csp.virtualcurrency@ct.gov or your local police department.

State police said early reporting is critical for these investigations.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us