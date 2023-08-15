State police release video of SUV crashing into state police cruiser

State police have released video of an SUV crashing into a state police cruiser on Interstate 84 in Hartford Sunday morning. The state trooper was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after the crash.

The crash happened on I-84 East just after 7 a.m.

State police said the state trooper had responded to a prior crash and was blocking the left lane when another driver lost control on a curve near exit 50 and hit the trooper’s cruiser, sending it into the other vehicle, which was unoccupied.

The video state police released Tuesday shows a Subaru Forester going sideways before it hit the state police vehicle, then the state police vehicle hit a Ford Explorer.

The driver who hit the state police vehicle was cited for traveling too fast for the conditions, failure to maintain lane and failure to move over.