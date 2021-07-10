State Police Report ‘Significant Increase' in Items Stolen From Cars in Goshen

Connecticut state police are warning Goshen residents to be on alert as they've noticed an increase in items stolen from unlocked cars in Goshen.

Officials with Troop B North Canaan are also warning that car thefts are on the rise, too, among residents who leave their cars unlocked.

Police are reminding people to ensure they don't leave their keys or key fobs in their cars while parked and to make sure all valuables are removed when your car is unattended. Officials also say you should not leave firearms inside your vehicle, especially when leaving them overnight.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity in their neighborhood is asked to contact police at 860-626-1820 and provide a description of the people and vehicles involved.