State Police Respond to Large Party Over the Weekend Near UConn Campus in Storrs

Connecticut State Police troopers were called to a party of around 100 people on Saturday night near UConn's Storrs campus, police said.

Troopers received a call around 11:56 p.m. of a loud party with an estimated 100 people, who were not social distancing, police said. They ordered people at the location at 205 Hunting Lodge Road to disperse, police said.

Christian Vitti, 21, met the troopers when they arrived and was arrested and charged with violating gathering size restrictions, interfering and permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol, police said.

Police said while breaking up the party, Mikaela Puzzo, 19, threw a can at a trooper hitting them in the back. Puzzo was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol by a minor, according to police. The trooper was not injured.

Another homeowner, Thomas Bartolotta, 20, received a written infraction for violating gathering size restrictions, police said.

A UConn spokesperson said the school is aware of reports of an incident at an off-campus party and is currently gathering more information.

Because the event was off campus, UConn Police were not called or involved, the spokesperson said.