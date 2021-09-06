State Police Respond to Motorcycle Crash in Ellington

Connecticut state police are responding to an accident involving a motorcycle in Ellington this afternoon.

The accident happened in the area of 83 Ellington Ave. at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Troop C Tolland responded to the crash and troopers said a person is being transported to a nearby hospital by Lifestar helicopter with suspected injuries.

Anyone driving in or around the area is asked to take alternate routes. State police said the investigation is in its early stages and the scene remains active.

No additional information was immediately available.