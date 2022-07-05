Connecticut State Police

State Police Respond to Nearly 300 Crashes, Including 2 Fatal, During 4th of July Weekend

Connecticut State Police responded to nearly 300 crashes including two fatal ones during the Fourth of July weekend this year.

From 12 a.m. on Friday, July 1, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4, troopers were called to 299 crashes. Of those crashes, 37 of them had injuries and two were fatal.

There were also 50 arrests for driving under the influence and 644 speeding violations.

In total, troopers had 6,463 calls for service and responded to 910 violations, which include unsafe lane changes, following too closely, using a cell phone, texting, speeding, seat belt violations, etc.

Last year during the Fourth of July weekend, troopers responded to 5,390 calls for service and had 381 crashes. Of those crashes, 52 had injuries and three were fatal.

