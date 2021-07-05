State Police Respond to Over 4,300 Calls Over 4th of July Weekend

Connecticut State Police have responded to over 4,300 calls this 4th of July weekend.

The calls include 370 speeding violations and 764 violations for things including unsafe lane changes, following too closely, using a cell phone, texting, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

Twenty-three people were also arrested for driving under the influence, authorities added.

There were 313 accidents investigated including 40 with injuries and three with fatalities, troopers said.

These statistics are from 12 a.m. on Friday, July 2, through 8 a.m. on Monday, July 5.