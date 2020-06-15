Wethersfield

Person Shot on I-91 in Wethersfield Taken to Hartford Hospital

A person was shot on Interstate 91 and taken to Hartford Hospital
A person was shot on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield on Monday morning and state police are investigating.

State police said Troopers from Troop H responded after receiving reports of a shooting on the highway and closed exit 26 on I-91 southbound to investigate.

Hartford police said they found the victim close to Hartford Hospital and the person was transported to the hospital.

State police are handling the investigation since the shooting happened on the highway and said Central District Major Crime detectives are investigating.

State police did not provide any information on a suspect.

