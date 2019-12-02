State Police Respond to Two Fatal Crashes Over Holiday Weekend

State police responded to two fatal crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Between midnight on Nov. 27 and 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1, state police said they responded to 593 crashes, including 61 with injuries. Two of them were fatal.

State police said they made 52 arrests for driving under the influence, responded to 7,205 calls for service, 385 speeding violations and 20 seatbelt violations.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2018, state police investigated two fatal crashes and arrested 25 people for driving under the influence.