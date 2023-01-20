State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford

State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution.

State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m.

The crashes have happened on both sides of the highway, between exits 44 and 48, state police said.

State police are asking anyone who is traveling in the area to use extra caution and plan for traffic delays.

No additional information was available.