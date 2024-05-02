State police announce $50K reward in 2020 shooting death of man in West Haven

Connecticut State Police are now offering a $50,000 reward to help solve the shooting death of a man in West Haven back in 2020.

The family and investigators hope it will help close this case and bring the family peace after four years of pain.

"It has been four years of what we've been going through," Mavis Stennett, stepmother of Jawara Stennett, said.

Jawara's family shared that pain and anguish at a Connecticut State Police news conference on Thursday. That's where officials announced a $50,000 reward for help solving his murder.

"I miss my son greatly every day. Every day is a weight on my shoulder and I cry constantly," father Everton Stennett said.

On Aug. 2, 2020 at 10 p.m., Jawara was in the car with his dad, heading back to New York City. They were in West Haven celebrating his 60th birthday.

When they were getting on the highway to go home, shots rang out. There were four people in the car, and Jawara was shot and killed. Four years later, there's no resolution in this case.

"Something is missing. We're not happy anymore. We're just sad," Mavis Stennett said.

Police said they're looking for a potential witness from that night to come forward.

"If that person is out there and you own a white vehicle that's a Lexus GX 460, and you were in West Haven on that day and time, please make yourself known to us," Detective Sergeant Michael Beauton said.

The family is asking the public to be kind and "help get this perpetrator off the street" as they hope to find closure and get justice.