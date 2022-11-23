State Police Safely Stop Wrong-Way Driver on Route 8 North in Torrington

Connecticut State Police were able to safely stop a wrong-way driver on Route 8 north in Torrington early Wednesday morning.

Troopers received multiple 911 calls reporting a wrong-way vehicle traveling southbound on Route 8 northbound near exit 46 around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities found the vehicle and were able to safely bring it to a stop at exit 45 in Torrington.

While evaluating the 71-year-old male driver, investigators said he appeared disoriented.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to troopers, the driver explained that he had driven from Florida straight through to Connecticut without sleeping.

Local family members were contacted and the man was safely transported to his destination.

The man was given an infraction for driving the wrong way on a limited access highway.

State police remind anyone traveling for the holiday to allow for additional time for rest and to take frequent breaks from driving.