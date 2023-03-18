State Police Search for Man Accused of Stealing Chainsaw From Ellington Store

Connecticut State Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a chainsaw from a store in Ellington on Saturday.

Troopers said a man stole a Stihl chainsaw from the Ellington Agway on West Road around 11 a.m.

According to investigators, the man fled in a white newer model Hyundai Sonata with Rhode Island license plates. The vehicle reportedly had a large hole in the windshield on the driver's side.

The man is described as being approximately 5-foot 10-inches tall with a thin build and trimmed beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ellington Resident Trooper TFC Burnell at Tyler.Burnell@ct.gov. Anyone who reaches out can remain anonymous.