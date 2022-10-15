State Police Search for Motorcyclist Who Fled After Crash on I-84 West in Farmington

Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled after getting into a crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Saturday.

CT Travel Smart said the crash happened between exits 39A and 39. At this time, the left and center lanes are closed.

The crash involves a motorcycle and a car, troopers said.

Investigators said the motorcyclist fled on foot after the crash. State police are currently searching for that person.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no word on when the highway will fully reopen.