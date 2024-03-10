State police search for person who fled from crash in Harwinton

Connecticut State Police are searching for a person who reportedly fled from a crash in Harwinton on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Litchfield Road, also known as Route 118, around 11:30 p.m.

A vehicle had gone off of the road and hit an embankment. It narrowly missed a utility pole, firefighters said.

According to fire officials, the driver of the car fled from the crash and a witness reportedly saw the person heading east on Route 118 on foot.

A K9 from Connecticut State Police conducted a search, but nobody was found.

The investigation is ongoing.