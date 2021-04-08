State Police Search for Suspect in Rocky Hill Homicide

Connecticut state police are looking for a woman who they said is wanted for a homicide in Rocky Hill.

State police are looking for 31-year-old Melissa Feliciano and said she is wanted for felony murder, murder, robbery in the first degree and larceny in the sixth degree for a homicide in Rocky Hill on April 5.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Feliciano is described as a 5-feet-2 and around 85 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police do not know if she has any weapons.

Anyone with information on where Feliciano is should call Detective Scott or Troop H Major Crimes at (860) 534-1000.

On April 5, police found the body of 75-year-old Robert Iacobucci when they responded to his home on Pondside Lane at 7:21 p.m. that night.

His hands were bound behind his back, according to warrants issued in the case.

Franklyn Cruz, 42, and 35-year-old Madeline Dickey, both of New Britain, have been arrested and charged with murder and robbery. A news release about the arrests said additional arrests were expected.

Court documents say Cruz and Dickey are a couple and they, along with Iacobucci’s caretaker, planned to steal money from him.

Police said they bound and killed Iacobucci before stealing his car and dog.