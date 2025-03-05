State police search for suspect in shots fired incident on I-84 East in Manchester

Connecticut State Police are searching for a suspect after a shots fired incident on Interstate 84 East in Manchester on Tuesday night.

Troopers responded to I-84 East near exit 62 around 10:15 p.m.

It was reported that someone showed a gun and at least one round was discharged.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a man with short black hair and a goatee and the vehicle involved is believed to be a black car without tints.

The investigation is active and ongoing.