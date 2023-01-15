Connecticut State Police

State Police Search For Wrong-Way Driver Who Evaded Trooper on I-91

A Connecticut State Police trooper nearly collided with a wrong-way driver on I-91 early Sunday morning.

State police received several 911 calls around 2:45 a.m. about a wrong-way driver headed south in the northbound lanes near Exit 33 in Hartford.

A trooper responding to the call was driving south on I-91 in the HOV lane when the wrong-way driver appeared in front of him traveling north in the same HOV lane.

The incident was captured by the trooper's dashcam.

As the car approached, the trooper tried to stop the driver and hit the front, left part of the vehicle, but it kept driving, police said.

The car then continued north before getting off the highway using the Exit 35 HOV on-ramp.

State police were not able to locate the vehicle again.

They were unable to get a license plate, but the car is described as a dark-colored 4-door sedan with driver's side damage.

Anyone who witnessed the wrong-way driver or recognizes the vehicle is asked to call State Police Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1000.

