State Police Searching for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit & Run on I-95

A Bridgeport man has died following an accident early Saturday morning in West Haven.

It occurred just after 2:30 in the morning on I-95 South near Exit 42.

State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly speeding down the highway when it rear ended a Dodge Challenger that was in the far right lane.

The collision caused the Jeep to roll over and also forced the Challenger off into the shoulder, eventually striking and damaging about twenty feet of the guard rail.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The passenger in the Jeep, later identified as 35-year-old Delvon Hines of Bridgeport, had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police have yet to determine who was driving the car and are continuing to search for the driver.

The three occupants in the Challenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

That area of I-95 South was closed for about six hours while police investigated the crash.

Anyone that witnessed or may have dash cam footage of the accident is asked to contact Trooper Rahiem Farrow, assigned to the State Police barracks in Bridgeport, at 203-696-2500 or by email at rahiem.farrow@ct.gov.