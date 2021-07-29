Westbrook

State Police Seek Suspect in Westbrook Stabbing

Connecticut State Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a stabbing in Westbrook Thursday afternoon.

Police said it appears the suspect got into a fight with another person in the parking lot of the Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center on Flat Rock Place around 3:25 p.m. The victim suffered stab wounds. Police did not release information on that person's condition Thursday night.

The suspect is described as a heavy set, middle-aged man with light or red colored short hair. He was wearing an orange shirt and shorts, and may have been driving a dark-colored 2003 to 2008 Acura TL with a white and black sticker in the middle of the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad at 860-830-9454 or email Detective Dwyer at Patrick.R.Dwyer@ct.gov.

