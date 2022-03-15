Middlebury

State Police Seek Witnesses to Serious Crash on I-84 West in Middlebury

Connecticut State Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that happened on Interstate 84 west in Middlebury on Monday night and left one person seriously injured.

Troopers said a truck was traveling at a slow speed in the left lane near exit 16 around 8:12 p.m. when it was struck from behind by a Ford cargo van.

The collision caused both vehicles to come to an uncontrolled rest in the grass median, state police said.

The driver of the Ford cargo van was transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Trooper Quaglino #1154 at Troop A - Southbury at (203) 267-2200.

