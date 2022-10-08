State Police Seek Witnesses to Serious, Multi-Vehicle Crash in Bethlehem

State police are looking for witnesses after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Bethlehem on Friday afternoon.

Troopers said a 77-year-old woman from Bethlehem was driving a Toyota Corolla north on Flanders Road around 1:30 p.m.

At the same time, a 55-year-old man from Woodbury was driving a BMW behind the Toyota Corolla. A 28-year-old man from Watertown was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee behind the BMW, investigators added.

According to state police, the Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended the BMW and pushed it into the back of the Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the BMW was transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Donohoe of Troop L at (860) 626-7900.