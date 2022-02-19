Hartford

State Police Shut Down Part of I-91 in Hartford for ‘Suspicious Incident'

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Part of Interstate 91 in Hartford is shut down as Connecticut State Police investigate what they describe as a "suspicious incident."

Troop H responded to the Jennings Road entrance ramp on the northbound side of the highway at about 4:50 p.m.

The ramp is currently shut down while troopers investigate. State police said they're in the early stages of their investigation.

The state Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect lane closures in the area.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

