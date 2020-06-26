State Police Stop Wrong-Way Driver on I-95 in New London
State police were able to stop a wrong-way driver on I-95 in the Groton/New London area early Friday morning.
A trooper parked in the highway turnaround in Groton at the Gold Star Bridge noticed a vehicle get on the highway from Route 184 and drove southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 around 2:50 a.m., according to state police.
The trooper drove to the New London side of the bridge and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued past the trooper, nearly hitting the trooper's cruiser.
The incident was captured on the trooper's dash cam.
According to state police, the trooper tried to flag down the wrong-way driver and was eventually able to bring her to a stop in the shoulder of the highway.
State police identified the driver as a 29-year-old woman from Putnam, but they did not provide her name. She was charged with operating under the influence and traveling the wrong way on a limited-access highway.
State police said drivers should remember to always drive in the right-most lanes, as drunk drivers who are traveling the wrong way drive in the left-most lanes because they believe they are driving in their proper lane.