Connecticut State Police

State Police to Hold Forum in Effort to Attract More Women

STATE POLICE LIGHT CSP CONNECTICUT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police are hoping to draw more women to their ranks with a special recruiting forum planned during the agency’s latest trooper application process.

The forum is scheduled for March 8 and 9 at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden. Those interested in attending are urged to RSVP online.

Female troopers will be on hand to share their experiences and answer questions. Public safety Commissioner James Rovella and top state police leaders will also talk to prospective applicants.

According to state police statistics, women comprise only about 8% of the 922 state trooper positions and officials say they want to significantly increase that percentage.

The deadline to apply to be a state trooper in the current application period is March 13. The application process is only being done online.

