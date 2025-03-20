State police to open up applications for new recruits

At the end of March, Connecticut State Police are opening up applications for the next recruitment class.

The department is hoping to fill open roles as more troopers are set to retire in the coming years.

You have to be at least 21 years old, but don’t need a college degree.

The recruitment process opens on March 31 and closes on May 30.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“The ideal candidate would be 21 years of age, free of felony convictions, class A, class B misdemeanors, (and have) good moral character," said Sgt. Troy Biggs.

Biggs, a member of the Connecticut State Police said 2010, is a part of the recruitment and selections unit.

He and his team attend job fairs and visit college campuses across the region, hoping to find qualified candidates.

“The reason why we lose most of our troopers is because of retirement. By 2027, we’re scheduled to have approximately 150 troopers retire," Biggs said. “We have 920 troopers. Previously … our top number of troopers we had on the road were 1,248. We would like to get back to that number so it would be safer for the citizens of Connecticut if we were at 1,248.”

The application process starts with a CHIP card, which is certification for the physical examination, then a polygraph test and a psychological and medical evaluation.

"Once you receive a job offer, you enter the academy. You are a recruit, a trooper trainee. The academy is very intense, and very physically and mentally demanding," Biggs added.

But he said the intensity is worth it with perks like a take-home cruiser and competitive pay.

His mission is to continue diversifying each recruitment class more and more.

“It provided me the opportunity to provide for my family and it also provided me a chance (to show) people out there who look like me know it can be done,” he said.