State police trooper and K9 return to duty after tree falls on cruiser in Newington

A state police trooper and K9 have returned to duty after being injured when a tree fell on their cruiser in Newington last week.

State police said the trooper and K9 were patrolling the CT Fastrak near the Newington Junction and Cedar Street stations on Thursday when a tree fell on the cruiser.

The trooper and the K9 were in the vehicle when the tree fell on it. Both suffered minor injuries in the incident.

According to state police, as of Sunday, the trooper and the K9 are back on patrol.