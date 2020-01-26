Hamden

State Police Trooper Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Hamden

A Connecticut State Police trooper has been arrested for disorderly conduct in Hamden and an internal affairs investigation is underway.

State police said they learned of Trooper Dimitrie Bogiatzopoulos' arrest on Saturday.

As a result of the arrest, authorities said a State Police supervisor has seized Bogiatzopoulos' department firearms, badge, identification and police cruiser.

According to state police, Bogiatzopoulos' police powers have been suspended and there's currently an internal affairs investigation.

Bogiatzopoulos has been a Trooper with Connecticut State Police since 2007, state police added.

Authorities did not release details about the arrest.

