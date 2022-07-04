new fairfield

State Police Troopers Rescue Dog From Hot Car in New Fairfield

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police troopers rescued a dog from inside of a hot car in New Fairfield on the Fourth of July.

Troopers from the New Fairfield Resident Trooper's Office were called to a business parking lot around 1:45 p.m. after getting a report of a dog locked inside of a parked car.

Authorities said the temperature at the time was approximately 82 degrees.

When state police arrived, they said they found a dog in distress, locked inside of a dark-colored car with its windows rolled up. It's unknown how long the dog was left locked inside of the car.

The troopers broke a window and moved the dog to an air-conditioned police car where the dog's condition improved.

The New Fairfield Animal Control officer responded to the scene and took custody of the dog. The investigation is ongoing.

Troopers remind residents to never leave pets alone in a car on a warm day. If you see an animal in distress in a hot car, you should report it to police immediately.

