State police union warns of fake fundraisers claiming to be for family of fallen TFC Aaron Pelletier

The state police union said they have learned of several fake and unauthorized fundraisers claiming to be raising money for the family of fallen State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

Pelletier was killed in the line of duty on Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup while he was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Southington.

The Connecticut State Police Union said several fundraising platforms for Pelletier’s family have been created but they have learned of several fake and unauthorized platforms.

The only approved fundraiser is a GoFundMe that members of Connecticut State Police Troop H created and the Pelletier family approved, according to state police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can find that here.

The union said that members of the public who would rather donate by check can send them to the State Police Union at 111 Founder’s Plaza, Suite 500, East Hartford, CT 06108.

“We are grateful for the time and memories we had with our brother Aaron. We will always remember Aaron’s infectious smile, as he would light up a room. We will work hard to honor and pay tribute to him for the sacrifice he made to fulfill his oath of office as a State Trooper. We ask that you keep Trooper Pelletier, his family, and his Brother and Sister State Troopers in your thoughts and prayers during this terribly sad time,” the union said in a statement.

Pelletier is survived by his wife, Dominique, two children, 5-year-old Troy and 3-year-old Zachary, his brother, Michael Pelletier, his sister, Christine Outeiro, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Dianne Pelletier.